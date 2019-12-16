Remalj Carewell Inspirational School Holds 9 Lessons And Carols N

Parents and guardians were wowed at the maiden celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ by the Remalj Carewell International School in Bogoso in the Prestea – Huni Valley Municipality of the \Western Region.

The 9 lessons and Carols on Saturday December 14, 2019 saw kids who are between the ages of 3 and 12 reading the lessons and re-enacting the birth of Christ.

Hundreds gathered there were left in awe as the kids exhibited their God given talents.

The event which was to usher in the Christmas was flooded with performances like, choreography, drama and singing from other invited schools.

Delivering the welcoming address, the Proprietress of Remalj Carewell Inspirational School (RCIS) and Remalj Jolly Reading Clinic (RJRC) Mrs. Emefa Gyamfi, recalled how a dream to nurture kids to meet today’s world of education has come to reality.

She said, as children are the future leaders, she thought it wise to establish a school which would produce children with enlightened minds.

Mrs. Gyamfi stated that “I thought of establishing a world-class educational institution. A school that will mould and guide the future generations of enlightened minds”

Touching on the theme for the programme “Unto Us A Child Is Born”, the Proprietress encouraged parents and other guests present to reflect on the birth of Jesus Christ which is the reason for the season.

“When you think of a child being born and that is the authority to triumph all others, it gives you the sense of security, hope and expectation because Jesus Christ fights our battles and intercedes for us. The One who has all authority knows you inside out. Not to condemn you but to lift you up and win battles for you”, she said.

The chairman for the programme Mr. Nicholas Teiko in his closing remarks made a pat on the back of Mrs. Gyamfi for bringing out such talents in the kids.

Lastly, he pledged support in any form for the school whenever the need arises and encouraged them to do more to have great future generations.

Parents and guardians who spoke to this reporter after the programme confessed to being stunned at the performances by their youngsters.

The Remalj Carewell Inspirational School with current population of 61 is a regular school which admits children from age 1 and above whiles the Remalj Reading Clinic with 73 is a weekend school which admits pupils from age 4 to 12.