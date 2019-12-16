New Blueband 10KG Margarine Now Comes With Rich Buttery Flavour

Accra, Ghana - November 26, 2019 – Upfield Ghana, the largest consumer packaged spreads company in the country, has officially launched its newest addition to the Blue Band Portfolio, the 10kg Catering Margarine, specially formulated with a rich buttery flavor and great taste that gives the required texture and flavor to baked foods.

The 10kg bag in box catering margarine is a professional pack, which comes to serve an extended category of consumers – the small to large scale bakeries / chefs, with the first locally produced plant-based margarine in Ghana; perfect for cooking and baking everyday bread, cake, pastries, etc.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Eric Epee, Chief Financial Officer - Upfield West Africa, expressed his excitement about the new addition of Blue Band 10kg Catering Margarine, to Upfield’s portfolio, stating that “this new product [was] borne out of our passion to provide consumers and customers with nutritious and delicious natural plant-based foods that is good for you and our planet.

...This we achieve via the plethora of brands in various countries providing our consumers and customers with quality, affordable and healthy products.”

He added that the product launch, the first in the Ghanaian market since Upfield took ownership of Blue Band in Ghana, “is indeed very special to us and reflects our commitment to serving our consumers, and our resolve to always improve their livelihoods.”

In an interview with the Head of Marketing – Upfield West Africa, Mr. Francis Afoani, he said, “Our rich buttery flavour and excellent taste promise was crafted based on the identified need within the baking community to provide better tasting products for consumers”.

Mr. Afoani further reiterates that the new Blue Band catering margarine has been specially formulated exactly with these in mind. This is an 80% fat content product which makes it optimal for use during baking and even cooking. It has the right texture for easier kneading, brighter colour to improve the final look and feel of your baked foods. Unlike some other margarine brands on the market, the new Blue Band Catering Margarine also comes at an affordable price which means bakers can get their perfect results at a better value.

The launch, which took place at National Theatre of Ghana saw bakers and potential customers, accredited distributors, media personnel, management and staff of Upfield Ghana, among others, in attendance.