National Executives Readying Crunch GNASSM Election 2020

The National Executive Council (NEC) of Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has unanimously ratified the belated GNASSM Election 2020 Report by the ‘normalization’ Election Transition Management Team (ETMT) on December 10, 2019 at GNASSM Secretariat, Diamond House, Accra.

Without any prejudice, this long-awaited GNASSM Election 2020 follows the overstayed current national executives of GNASSM Election 2011, apologetically.

In getting ready for this crunch nationwide election, ETMT agreed upon to publicly the itinerary of GNASSM Election 2020 through the Media; and communicate same to Regulatory Agencies; MMDA's; Mining CSO's and other Stakeholders Asap.

This milestone on GNASSM Election 2020 was attained, credit to the Facilitating and Logistical Support of Minerals Commission, inter alia the following:

Minerals Commission organized a Two (2) day Facilitating Workshop for GNASSM, with Hon Benito Owusu Bio, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources as the Guest Speaker in May 2019 at Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi.

Minerals Commission hosted and facilitated GNASSM Constitution Review Committee, with Logistical and Technical (Lawyer) Support in June 2019 at MINCOM, Accra

Minerals Commission hosted and facilitated GNASSM Election Planning Committee, with Logistical and Technical (Lawyer) Support in July 2019 at MINCOM, Accra

Electoral College:

Mr. Frank Osei (aka Chairman De-Nero), the indefatigable Chairman of ETMT,

enumerated Steps for the Elections, which involves Spreadout Elections for Thirty-two

(32) Zonal Mining Areas; and Ten (10) District Mining Centres concurrently; then Congregate a Two Hundred (200) Member Electoral College for the National Executive Elections in Kumasi

Notice of Election:

Zonal Elections on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Zonal Mining Areas concurrently District Elections on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at District Mining Centres concurrently National Executive Elections on Thursday, February 25, 2020, in Kumasi

(Nii Adjetey-Kofi Mensah, GNASSM/ETMT Secretariat, Diamond House, Accra: 12/12/2019)