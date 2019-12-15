Dr. Anyars' Medical Outreach Screens Thousands In Tamale

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale Central Constituency, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars has on December 14, 2019, offered free medical services to thousands of his constituents at his second Free Medical Outreach through his Repairer Foundation.

The medical outreach in all the 18 Electoral Areas in the Tamale Central Constituency recorded thousands of the aged, children, women and the youth among others checking their health status and being offered with drugs for various health conditions ranging from Malaria, Typhoid fever, Hepatitis B. and some communicable diseases in each Centre.

Dr. Anyars who is also the CEO of NABCO, speaking to the media after monitoring the exercise said he prioritizes the health and welfare of his constituents hence the free medical outreach at their doorstep. He added it is the right approach to directly affect the lives of people in the constituency.

He revealed the free medical outreach is being organized under his foundation, ‘The Repairer Foundation’ which seeks to improve and empower the marginalized in the society. It is the goal of the Repairer Foundation to create a lasting difference in the lives of the people through wealth creation.

Repairer foundation, therefore, seeks to develop the individual capacities and encourage them to take charge of their lives. Dr. Anyars noted the exercise will be repeated occasionally to allow constituents and the vulnerable in the society to access quality healthcare.

On his part, Mr. Kofi Asamoah, Vice Chairman of the NPP Global Medical Team who is supporting the outreach disclosed over 200 medical team members including Physician Assistants, Medical Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacists, and Auxiliary Staff were dispatched to the 18 Centers with support from the Barihama Ladies.

He revealed the overwhelming turnout speaks volumes of the importance of the exercise to the ordinary person in the constituency and however noted the majority of the cases recorded were malaria and general bodily pains.

According to him, patients whose illness couldn’t be catered for including hypertensive patients were referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment. Mr. Asamoah also admonished all and sundry to drink more water following the setting in of the harmattan season. This he said will prevent dehydration.

Dr. Anyars was in the company of Iddrisu Musah Superior (Tamale Mayor), Mohammed Ibrahim Shidimyinyaa (NPP Tamale Central Chairman) among others.

The Mayor lauded the initiative and indicated that it is the priority of Nana Addo’s government to provide quality healthcare for all citizens.

Communities in Tamale Central Constituency benefiting from the two-day free medical outreach by Dr. Ibrahim Anyars’ Repairer foundation includes Abaoboo, Gumbihini North and South, Tishigu, Choggu West, Salamba, Dohinayili, Zogbeli, Boglanfon, Sabonjida, Moshe Zongo, Victory Cinema, Dakpema, Lamankara, Warizehi, Mohiyabihi, ADB and Changli.