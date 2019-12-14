Bloody Procession: Mankessim Council Explains

Mankessim Traditional Council has stated that due judicial process and police notification were followed in the procession which was marred by violence last week.

Speaking during a press conference to explain the bloodshed which claimed the life of the Municipal Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and a student, Supi Abaka Kuntu, a member of the Mankessim Traditional Council, said after the court ruling of 29th November 29, 2019 that ordered the removal of the names of Richard Ebo, Annan Hagan, Adwoa Nyarkoa, aka Nana; Amanfo Adu and Nana Ama Amissah II from the register of chiefs of the National House of Chiefs, notice was given to the police for the accompanying ceremony that accompanied the enstoolment of Nana Araba Otuwah II.

He said the Mankessim police were duly notified of the procession on 3rd December 2019, and the police declined authorization demanding firstly the court ruling which they furnished them with.

“We followed up on the reply and at a meeting with the Divisional Command we finally informed the command to have the outdooring on the 7th of December 2019 after further discussions,” he said, adding that “we have all correspondences to these facts here with us.”

It would be recalled that the Mfantseman Municipal Director of the BNI, Mr. Samuel Ampofo, and a student were shot dead while others sustained gunshot injuries during the installation of a queen mother at Mankessim.

The incident was a bloody chapter in the long-drawn chieftaincy dispute in which a court ruling nullified the enstoolment of Nana Ama Amisah, the substantive queen mother, and ordered the deletion of her name and that of the Omanhene of Mankessim from the register of the National House of Chiefs.

Police Report

Whilst the newly installed queen mother, Nana Araba Otuah, was being carried in a palanquin and paraded in a procession along the Mankessim Ananfo road, according to a police report, some gun men in a storey building near the Ananfo junction opened fire on those at the head of the procession.

A certain Nana Oboso a man who was attacked by those engaged in the procession because they suspected him of being responsible for the gunshots is also on admission at the Mercy Catholic Women Hospital.

Those arrested in connection with the shooting have been identified as Kwame Adu, Kwame Buako, Kofi Ababio, Yaw Opoku and Kofi Abban Dadzie and are assisting in investigations.

---Daily Guide