[Watch Live] Newsfile Discusses Teachers' Strike, Election 2020, Others

Your most authoritative news analysis program, Newsfile, today, is diving into the strike by the Teachers’ unions in the country.

It would also take a look at whether using the court action to compel them to return to the classroom is a solution or a recipe for disaster.

The host of the show, Samson Lardi Anyenini and his panel, will also take a look at the JoyNews documentary ‘Scars of the Revolution’ and the upcoming 2020 elections.

Guests are Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper; Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science, University of Ghana, Legon; Dennis Adjei Dwomoh, Lawyer and Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante: Director, Advocacy & Policy Engagement, CDD-Ghana.

