Your most authoritative news analysis program, Newsfile, today, is diving into the strike by the Teachers’ unions in the country.
It would also take a look at whether using the court action to compel them to return to the classroom is a solution or a recipe for disaster.
The host of the show, Samson Lardi Anyenini and his panel, will also take a look at the JoyNews documentary ‘Scars of the Revolution’ and the upcoming 2020 elections.
Guests are Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper; Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science, University of Ghana, Legon; Dennis Adjei Dwomoh, Lawyer and Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante: Director, Advocacy & Policy Engagement, CDD-Ghana.
[Watch Live] Newsfile Discusses Teachers' Strike, Election 2020, Others
---Myjoyonline