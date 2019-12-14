Ghanaian Business Man, Derek David Mensah Asamoah, Adjudged 2019 Most Respected CEO @ Ghana Awards

At the Ghana Industry Most Respected CEOs awards held on Friday November 29, 2019, Mr. Derek David Mensah Asamoah, CEO of Fedek Ventures emerged as the 2019 Most Respected CEO in the category of Mineral Water Manufacturing and the 2019 Most Respected CEO in the category of Non-alcoholic Beverages.

Mr. and Mrs. Asamoah Fedex Ventures Limited

This is a no mean achievement considering the plethora of companies in these two categories. Mr. Derek Asamoah by these awards enters a position reserved for only a few manufacturers in the country.

The award is a recognition of Mr. Asamoah’s good leadership skills set and the company’s quality product service. It also confirms Fedek’s contributions to the national economy as well as a confirmation of Ultimate Natural Mineral Water and Bounzy Soft Drinks as accepted brands on the Ghanaian market.

Fedek Ventures Limited was established in 2004 as a sachet water production company. In 2010, it commenced the production of bottled water with the brand name ULTIMATE. In August 2016, the company relocated from Spintex to its present site at Dobro in the Nsawam Adoagyire District in the Eastern Region, where it commenced the production of its award-winning Ultimate Natural Mineral Water.

In 2018, the company ventured into the Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) business with its line of Bounzy Soft Drinks. In less than a year and half in the production of non-alcoholic beverages, Mr. Derek Asamoah’s hard work has been recognized and has also been adjudged the Most Respected CEO 2019, in the category of Non-alcoholic Beverages.

By dint of hardwork, perseverance and dedication, Mr Derek Asamoah and his team have steered the company into one of Ghana’s foremost non-alcoholic beverage companies with interest in natural mineral water, carbonated soft drinks and energy drink.

Mr. Asamoah believes this recognition will spur Fedek to reach out to more consumers and promote the brands on the international market. He also hopes to promote wide stakeholder network among players in the industry in tackling environmental and climate concerns.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Fedek intends to double its assistance to brilliant but needy students in the basic school level and also increase its support to orphanages in the coming years.

Ghana’s Most Respected CEOs Awards is an annual award held every year to recognize and award outstanding CEOs in the various fields of manufacturing, services and trade.

Mr. Asamoah is married to Mrs Edith Barbara Asamoah, Managing Director of Fedek, and they have two sons, Calvin and Eldridge Asamoah.