Photos: Pre-burial service for late Cyril Acolatse

A pre-burial service has been organised in Accra in memory of veteran journalist, Cyril Harry Kwasi Acolatse who died in October at the Tema General Hospital.

At the auditorium of the Christ The King Parish on Friday, December 13, was a congregation of family and friends, staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and politicians who paid their last respect to the legendary Cyril Acolatse.

Mr Acolaste worked with the national broadcaster, GBC Radio and GBC Television.

Notable personalities among the mourners were Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, widow of former Vice president Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur; former Information Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group, Mr Ato Afful.

The rest include aide to former President John Mahama, Mr Stan Dogbey, Spokesperson for the former president, Joyce Hawa Mogtari as well as MP for Keta, Richard Quarshiga who is also a former staff of GBC.

Story by Myjoyonline.com | David Andoh| [email protected]