Moon Touch CEO To Host Africa Students Youth Summit In Morocco

Radia Adama Saani

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MoonTouch Travel Limited, Radia Adama Saani, has been invited as one of the moderators for the 8th Africa Students Youth Summit in Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco this year.

The submit is being organized by All Africa Students Union (AASU) in partnership with the Moroccan International Cooperation Agency (AMCI) and the Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA).

The Theme for this years summit is " The future of work, prospects and challenges for young people "

The summit would bring together recognized youth groups, business experts, diplomats and professionals to inspire African youth.

The MoonTouch CEO, who confirmed her invitation in an interview, explained that her selection as one of the speakers during the 8th Africa Students Youth Summit in Morocco actually inspired her to want to aspire to greater heights.

The CEO of the fast rising travel agency in Ghana, also confirmed her determination to use the international platform offered her to make Ghana proud.

She indicated that Morocco is her second home, as she schooled and nurtured her aviation and tourism career from there.

"The dynamic training I actually had in Morocco shaped my thinking, attitude, and global view about perspectives of the aviation and tourism industries.

In actual fact, I acquired the requisite skills to venture into these industries through the university education I had in Morocco and United Kingdom" she noted.

The thirty two year old entrepreneur started her aviation career with Ghana Airports Company Ltd, and later became a cabin crew with Kenya Airways Ltd.

Radia Adama Saani, establishing her travel company, has since been touted as one of the daring inspirational ladies making great difference in Ghana, and contributing to national development.

Aside advancing her career in the aviation and travel industry; she is also academically excellent in the sector.

She holds Master’s degree in International Hospitality & Tourism Management from Sheffield Hallam University in the UK. She also had her first degree and diploma in similar fields from Université Abdel-Malek Essaadi, in Morocco which makes her very fluent in both French and English languages.

From childhood, she had always desired to become one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Africa and beyond. She is a great networker and has built a strong entrepreneurship & marketing skills with the bilingualism which has assisted her in building a strong business empire in the travel industry since 2017.

Radia, affectionately called by her admirers as her excellency, is one of the fast rising young female entrepreneurs in Ghana.

Her passions are; entrepreneurship, aviation, and diplomacy.

This submit intends to bring together students and Youth of African decent from within Africa and the diaspora.

It is the largest students and Youth gathering on the continent, and therefore would provide avenue for participants to meet government officials, network with captains of industry, build capacity, and gain leadership skills.

Over one thousand (1000) delegates from sixty (60) countries are expected to take part in this year's summit.