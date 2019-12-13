IMANI's 48% Mark Is Inaccurate - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he disagrees with IMANI's assessment of his government based on his manifesto promises.

To him the 48 per cent accorded to his government by IMANI is inaccurate and therefore disagrees with it.

Addressing a media encounter at the Jubilee House on Friday [December 13, 2019], President Akufo-Addo said there is enough information that tells that his government is delivering on its manifesto promises.

"Our assessment is the accurate one" and that government had done 72 per cent on promises and not the 48 per cent that IMANI has accorded his government.

more to follow...