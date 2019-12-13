'I Want To Sue God' To Be Studied At ISE's Spring 2020 Semester At Sea

Kobina Ansah

In a letter sighted by 3 News, Kobina Ansah's romantic comedy, I Want To Sue God, has been selected for the E 245 World Drama course as will be delivered on the Spring 2020 Semester at Sea academic voyage.

Semester at Sea is the undergraduate educational program delivered by the Institute for Shipboard Education (ISE) which is a non-profit organization that offers study abroad voyages in the fall and spring semesters.

In the said letter, the lecturer for the World Drama course, Dr. Preeshl, was particularly impressed with the way Kobina Ansah created dynamic characters in a vivid context that reflected contemporary Ghanaian culture. Her students, thus, will be reading and discussing the play in class on March 29, 2020.

Two of Kobina Ansah's plays are currently studied by the Film and Theatre Studies Dept. of University of Cape Coast, Ghana. Some of his plays include This Family Is Not For Sale, My wife-in-law and The Boy Called A Girl.

His new play, Emergency Wedding, shows this 2020.