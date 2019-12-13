Sremanu CHIP Compound Cries For Equipment, Theatre Block

The management of the Sremanu Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHIP) Compound in the Akatsi South constituency in the Volta Region has called for the support of benevolent organisations to provide them with a theatre block and equipment to improve health delivery in the area.

Mrs Eyiram, head of the facility made the appeal when the aspiring Assemblymember, Japhet Festus Gbede together with the Regent, Mr. Charles Logah and leading members of the Sremanu community paid a working visit to the center.

"We need microscopes, sterile pad, medical rubes, maternity supply, medical gloves, beds, wheelchairs, Sphygmomanometer Machine, drugs, gauze and dresses," she stated.

She said the health center had to always borrow equipment from neigbouring health centers to provide certain critical services to patients.

￼Mrs Eyiram said the situation had affected the effective health delivery in the electoral area compelling them to refer cases they could not handle to hospitals that were far from the area.

The aspiring Assemblymember Mr. Japhet has assured the health practitioners of making sure their plights get to the highest authorities for remedial actions to be taken.