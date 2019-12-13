11,000 NABCo Beneficiaries Get Permanent Jobs – Says Ibrahim Anyars

Some 11,000 beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) have so far exited from the programme after successfully securing permanent employment or establishing their own businesses.

This is according to the Chief Executive of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars.

Established in October 2018 to address graduate unemployment, beneficiaries of the programme are supporting public service delivery in health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and revenue mobilization.

Although 100,000 people were recruited at the beginning, several of them are exiting upon finding a source of livelihood.

“The scheme was crafted as an opportunity to bridge the world of academia and then the corporate world so that the very deficit that has created a gap between them and the labour market could be addressed. So, you find that this is the kind of buffer within NABCo. Over 11,000 as of the anniversary have exited into some kind of permanent or self-employment. For us, the more of them that exit, the better.”

---citinewsroom