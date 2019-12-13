Journalists Meets Akufo-Addo Over Key National Issues Today

Journalists in the country will this morning be at the Jubilee House to solicit responses from President Akufo-Addo on topical issues as far as his three-year-old administration is concerned.

In the last year, there have been new and controversial developments within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) which the President may not have clarified.

Today’s two-hour encounter is therefore expected to among other things give journalists the opportunity to interrogate the president on issues of national concern.

It will be live on Citi FM and Citi TV at 11 am.

This is the fourth time the President is opening himself up for questioning having done same in July 2017 and January 2018.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier made a strong case for such meetings arguing that it was a crucial approach to engage Ghanaians and take criticisms to shape the government's flagship programmes and policies.

The last encounter criticised

The Media Foundation of West Africa (MFWA) after the last engagement criticised the President's meeting with journalists and described it as the worst presidential media encounter ever.

Its President, Sulemana Braimah also observed that President Akufo-Addo “clearly wasted too much time” on some of the questions that demanded straightforward answers.

One major point of concern for him was that the President hoarded all the time from the media members present to make a speech which Mr. Braimah described as “a rehearsal for his State of the Nation Address.”

“If you have an encounter that lasts for 90 minutes and the President spends almost 70 minutes out of that then you have 20 minutes for these media guys that you have invited to interrogate you. I think that there are quite a number of disappointments and generally we think this is the worst ever,” Sulemana Braimah said.

Ghanaians react

The President's handling of the event was also met with some negative reviews from Ghanaians.

A number of Ghanaians also pointed out that the event was too short and the time was not managed properly whilst others sought to poke fun at the government.

---citinewsroom