Anin Yeboah Well Grounded For CJ Role – Gloria Akuffo

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, says the President's nominee for the position of Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, has what it takes to deal with challenges in the country's justice system.

According to her, Justice Anin Yeboah is competent enough to consolidate the foundations that have been laid by the outgoing head of the Judiciary, Justice Sophia Akuffo.

If approved by Parliament, the nominee will come into office at a time where there have been repeated calls for reforms in Ghana's legal education after years of mass failures recorded at the Ghana School of Law examinations.

“He is not only strong on the law, but I think also that his morals are strong. He has worked long enough to be familiar with the turf in terms of issues like the challenges especially at the School of Law. I am sure he will continue with whatever foundations that have laid by his predecessor,” she said.

Meanwhile, some law students who have been lectured by the incoming Chief Justice have welcomed his nomination and are looking forward to changes in the legal education system under his tenure.

President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday nominated Justice Anin Yeboah as the new Chief Justice of Ghana as required by Article 144 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Justice Anin Yeboah is currently the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court.

He was appointed to the Supreme Court by President John Agyekum Kufuor in June 2008.

Prior to that, he had served as a Justice of the High Court from 2002 to 2003 and a Justice of the Court of Appeal from 2003 to 2008.

'Dotse should have been Chief Justice, not Anin Yeboah' – Inusah Fuseini

But the Ranking Member on Parliament's Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Inusah Fuseini is disappointed at the President’s choice.

According to him, the most Senior Justice at the Apex Court, Justice Jones Dotse should have been nominated instead and could therefore not fathom how Justice Dotse was bypassed.

He lamented that this nomination means that “the chances of Dotse [to be Chief Justice] are closed because he is older than Anim Yeboah.”

“Justice Dotse was my prefered candidate because he is the most senior [judge] on the bench… at the time that they were appointing Sophia Akuffo, Dotse's name came up forcefully.”

---citinewsroom