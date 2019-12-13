Professor Douglas Boateng Awarded Joint Global Supply Chain Management Lifetime Achiever

Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) has awarded Professor Douglas Boateng with its first ever joint Global Supply Chain Management Lifetime Achiever Award.

The Pan African Development and Supply Chain Management Practices, CISCM in partnership with the Association of Ghana Industries and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport honoured the professor for his professional diligence within all supply chain activity streams.

Professor. Douglas Boateng has over 25 years’ experience in the field of supply chain management and is recognised as a global thought leader in the areas of emerging-world industrialisation, supply chain management, logistics, procurement, and governance.

His recent works have focused on highlighting the need to enhance strategic supply chain thinking and education as a tool for promoting and realising a Ghana and Africa beyond aid.

As part of this, He has called for harnessing of the power of supply chain management and the newly achieved Africa Continental Free Trade Africa Area (AfCFTA) as a means to promote long-term industrialisation, job creation and sustainable development on the continent.

CISCM, together with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) expressed an alignment between Prof Boateng’s approach and their own institutional goals and acknowledged his positive influence on Ghana and the region’s industrialization and economic development.

Highlighting the role of supply chain management in Ghana and the region, Prof Douglas Boateng said, “Without supply chain management thinking Ghana and the region as a whole will not be able to industrialize, develop its infrastructure, create real jobs and wean itself off aid."

" It is therefore imperative that policymakers and business leaders embrace, with a matter of urgency, supply chain management as a strategic function," he noted

Speaking on the award and importance of strategic supply chain management practices in Ghana, CISCM President Mr. Richard Obeng Okrah said: “Misguided policies which have resulted in lackluster local and regional growth can be reversed through supply chain management thinking".

Adding that Supply chain management provides a healthy performance-driven challenge to business as usual in emerging world development initiatives.

For his part, Mr. Twum-Akwaboah, CEO of AGI congratulated Prof. Douglas Boateng on his award and drew attention to the need for supply chain management to be recognised as a key tool for emerging world development.

He added that “Policymakers and decision-makers can no longer be oblivious to the fact that structural transformation and industrialisation, as key measurements of development in the emerging world, are dependent on strategic supply chain thinking.

Professor Boateng’s contribution to global supply chain management thinking over the years continue to have a positive impact on how c-suite executives and policymakers view supply chain management and long term economic development.

Commenting on the Global Supply Chain Management Icon award, Professor Douglas Boateng expressed his appreciation and said “This award is humbling and I accept it with great gratitude. I am looking forward to seeing the impact that enhanced the use of strategic supply chain management thinking can have for development and industrialisation in Ghana and across the continents," he disclosed.