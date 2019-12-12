Gloria Akuffo Backs CJ Nominee

Attorney General Gloria Akuffo has supports Chief Justice nominee, Justice Anin-Yeboah.

“I think he is a good pick,” she told JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker Wilson in an interview minutes after his appointment was announced, Thursday.

Extolling the Supreme Court judge, Madam Akuffo said Anin-Yeboah has worked long enough to be familiar with the demands of the position.

The A-G said she has “followed his career with interest and he is not only strong in the law but his morals are also strong.”

She also expressed confidence that Justice Anin-Yeboah could stand up to the challenges of being Chief Justice, including the raging issues with admission to the Ghana School of Law.

He is a part-time lecturer in Civil Procedure and the Ghana Legal System at the Law School.

Justice Anin-Yeaboah’s appointment is subject to parliamentary approval.

Appointed to the apex court in 2008, he is fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court and if approved, would succeed Justice Sophia Akuffo, who retires on December 20, 2019.

He is also the first male to be nominated to the position since George Kingsley Acquah died in office in 2007.

The biggest challenge that would face the nominee if he is approved would be to resolve the issues facing legal education in the country.

Mass failures at the bar and entrance exam of the Ghana Law School have made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

--- Myjoyonline.com