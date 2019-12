East Dadekotopon Development Trust Wins Case Against Ataa Tawiah Tsinaiatse Family Of La

THE SUPREME COURT, ON TUESDAY, 19TH NOVEMBER, 2019 DEALT A FINAL BLOW TO THE ATAA TAWIAH TSINAIATSE FAMILY OF LA, BY QUASHING THE JUDGMENT OF JUSTICE ANTHONY KOFI ABADA SITTING AT THE HIGH COURT, ACCRA, DATED 21ST MAY 2019, BY WHICH JUDGMENT ABADA J ORDERED THE LANDS COMMISSION TO ISSUE LAND CERTIFICATE COVERING 808 ACRES OF THE TRUST LANDS TO THE ATAA TAWIAH TSINAIATSE FAMILY.

THE SUPREME COURT ALSO AWARDED TOTAL COST OF GH¢20,000.00 AGAINST THE TSINAIATSE FAMILY IN FAVOUR OF THE TRUST.

ALL LEGITIMATE GRANTEES OF THE TRUST ARE THEREFORE TO TAKE NOTE AND CONTACT THEIR LAWYERS TO SAFEGUARD THEIR LANDS FROM THE TSINAIATSE FAMILY AND THEIR COLLABORATORS. BELOW IS THE JUDGMENT OF THE SUPREME COURT:

NII KWADE OKROPONG I

CHAIRMAN EDDT

BELOW IS THE JUDGMENT OF THE SUPREME COURT

19-11-2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF JUDICATURE, THE SUPREME COURT (CIVIL DIVISION) SITTING IN ACCRA ON TUESDAY THE 19TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2019.

CORAM: DOTSE JSC, (PRESIDING), GBADEGBE, BENIN, MARFUL-SAU

AND KOTEY, JJSC

CIVIL MOTION

NO. J5/67/2019

THE REPUBLIC

VRS

REGISTRAR, HIGH COURT (PROBATE DIVISION), ACCRA

EX-PARTE: THE REGISTERED TRUSTEES OF EAST DADEKOTOPON

DEVELOPMENT TRUST.

1. DANIEL OFOLI EWORMIENYO

2. EDWARD NSIAH AKUETTEH INTERESTED PARTIES

Nii Kwade Okropong I (Chairman) representing the Trust/Applicants

1st and 2nd Interested Parties present

L. S. N. Akuetteh with him Jacob Noye for the Applicants present

Hanifa Yahya for 1st Interested Party present

E. A. Vordoagu for the 2nd Interested Party present

BY COURT

We observe that learned Counsel for 1st Interested Party has raised an issue of

capacity which we have adverted our minds to and dismiss same. On the substantive application to issue a Writ of Certiorari to quash the judgment of the

High Court (Probate Division), Accra dated 21st May, 2019, Suit No, BMISC/720/15

presided over by Abada J, we agree with the Applicants that the learned trial Judge

had no jurisdiction to grant the reliefs he purported to grant on page 27of the

Judgment, to wit relief (e) in which the learned trial Judge proceeded to make

orders granting title of 808.644 acres of land to the Plaintiffs therein.

Accordingly, the said orders are hereby brought up to be quashed by certiorari and

same are accordingly quashed.

Costs of GH¢10,000.00 against each of the Interested Parties in favour of the

Applicants.

(SGD) V.J.M DOTSE

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

(SGD) N.S.GBADEGBE

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

(SGD) A. A. BENIN

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

(SGD) S.K. MARFUL –SAUJ

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT

(SGD) PROF. N.A. KOTEY

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT