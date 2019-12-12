ModernGhanalogo

12.12.2019 Business & Finance

StanChart Launches 'Fly to Dubai' Campaign

By News Desk
Standard Chartered Bank Ghana on Wednesday launched the ‘Fly to Dubai Campaign’ to reward its loyal clients.

The Campaign which runs from now until March 15, 2020, will reward one loyal client of the Bank with an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for three nights.

The client will also get $500 spending money in a world-class hotel.

All Stanchart account holders with debit or credit card automatically qualify to participate in this promo.

Customers are expected to make online payments with their cards using point of sale machines to stand a chance of winning the ultimate price.

