Wear Made-In-Ghana Shoes ― Senyo Hosi Urge Politicians

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD)Senyo Hosi is urging Ghanaian politicians to wear made-in-Ghana shoes.

He says made-in-Ghana products are not substandard and ought to be celebrated by all Ghanaians.

Mr. Hosi made these comments at the launch of Havilah footwear – a local shoe manufacturing company.

“Mr. President, send an instruction to your ministers and your appointees; nobody buys anything else apart from made-in-Ghana shoes.”

Senyo Hosi commended the founder of Havilah footwear, Emmanuel Kwame Boateng and the Havilah team for their bold initiative and encouraged them on their entrepreneurial journey.

“Havilah is trying to remind us of who we are. We are Ghana – we are Ghanaians, we are the Black Star, the hope of Africa. We can’t just be takers. We need to be makers of our continent and that is what Havilah stands for and that is why I’m happy to be associated with you.”

Havila produces a wide range of men and women’s footwear right here in Ghana.