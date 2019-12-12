Ghana Manganese Company To Pay Mineral Haulers By Friday

Management of the Ghana Manganese Company has assured members of the Minerals Haulers Association of Ghana that they would be paid by the close of Friday.

The mineral haulers who have been agitating over Ghana Manganese Company's inability to pay them an outstanding debt of GH₵70 million say the debt equals five months of arrears owed them.

Due to this, they have complained that most of their members have parked their trucks and stopped working.

But the Head of Finance at Ghana Manganese Company, Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi spoke to Citi News on the subject.

“With businesses, sometimes the dynamics change and you re-strategize so we also looked at our payment terms and no company pays within two weeks when you submit an invoice. So we increased the payment terms to sixty days when you submit an invoice. So as at now, we have an amount due them of about GH₵58.8 million,” he said.

“When I look at my schedule, the outstanding amount dates back to August so we have plans to pay the outstanding amount for August and the remaining months, especially August and September by close of the week. The figures that we have in our books is GH₵58.8 million and not GH₵70 million and there are plans to settle a major part of these debts by close of the week,” he assured.

GMC resumes works after shut down

The Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) resumed operations in August after government directed the company to shut down over allegations of tax evasion and other infractions.

The company was shut down following claims that it had shortchanged government to the tune of GHc1.94 billion in taxes and royalties as well as price manipulation between 2010 and 2017.

Though the Chief Operating Officer of the company Benjamin Atsu Quarshie had denied the claims saying a report from the Ghana Revenue Authority exonerated the company, he gave the assurance that the company will work with the government to ensure that all matters were duly settled.

