AirtelTigo Dines With Customers Ahead Of End-Of-Year Festivities

It was a time of fun and enjoyment with an atmosphere of appreciation, when AirtelTigo feted premier customers and their partners at an end of year dinner, at the plush Accra City Hotel to thank them for their support during the year.

The event brought together over 100 loyal customers to wine and dine amidst interactions with the staff of AirtelTigo and their relationship managers, offering them the opportunity to reflect on the year gone and share their expectations of the coming year.

The Director of Customer Experience at AirtelTigo, Frank Djan thanked the customers for their loyalty to the brand. He reiterated AirtelTigo’s commitment to continue to roll out innovative products and services that will make their lives simple.

“2020 promises to be more exciting as we prepare to roll out more innovative services for our cherished customers,” he said. The customers were happy that AirtelTigo appreciated their support by giving them a beautiful end of year treat and wished AirtelTigo greater success in 2020.

“AirtelTigo has really surprised me today and I keep telling people AirtelTigo is full of surprises and that is why I use only AirtelTigo. I really enjoyed myself at the programme and would like to thank Airteltigo for this opportunity” an excited Mr. Nurudeen Mohammed, CEO of DTRT Apparel said as he expressed his delight at the dinner event.

Kate Amankwaa, a forex broker said: “I really appreciate this recognition from AirtelTigo; I have always believed it’s the best network. The way you are interacting with me and my daughter shows the respect you have for your customers. I will forever use AirtelTigo.”

A senior citizen, Joseph Albert Kwarteng also said: “My wife and I really enjoyed ourselves! AirtelTigo is a very good network and I have enjoyed many benefits on the network”