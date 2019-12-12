MTN Organises Community Fora To Promote Engagements

MTN Ghana has taken its consumer education initiatives to the doorsteps of its customers by organizing a series of community fora across the country.

The fora form part of activities organized to educate and interact with customers and stakeholders in selected communities. The sessions were also held to solicit feedback on MTN Products and Services and create a platform for more interactions.

MTN also uses the opportunity to update customers on its offerings and have its officials respond to questions on MTN services. During the interactions, participants are taken through MTN products and services education, network Improvements and Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives.

In 2019 alone, 13 community fora have been organized. Through these engagements, MTN has been able to connect and interact with thousands of customers across the country.

Participants included Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Police Officers, Nurses, Teachers, Market Women, Fishermen, Mechanics, Dressmakers, Tailors, Students, Hairdressers, Barbers, Trades Unions, Security Services Officers and many others. The Community fora were organized in Accra, Tema Newtown, Kumasi, Brekum, Cape Coast, Tamale, Koforidua, Kwahu, Bolga, Sefwi, Anloga, Lawra, and Ho.

Through these community engagements, MTN has been able to maintain a closer relationship with its customers who are the bedrock of the business.

Commenting on the engagements, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Mr. Samuel Koranteng reiterated MTN’s commitment to providing enhanced customer interactions. He stated that these engagements were essential in building stronger relationships with consumers.

“The fora helps us understand the needs of our valued customers which enables us to create innovative products and services to suit their needs.”

MTN will continue to find ways of reaching out to its customers in order to delight them.

About MTN Ghana

