WAPCo Encourages Academic Excellence With Quiz Competition In Shama

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), has encouraged the youth to pursue academic excellence after organizing a quiz competition for schools in the Shama District of the Western Region on Wednesday.

The competition, which was held in collaboration with the Shama District Education Directorate, brought together 12 Junior High Schools (JHS) to showcase their academic prowess.

The participating schools included Supomu Dunkwa Methodist JHS, Onua Francis Ideal JHS, Aboadze International JHS, Emmanuel Methodist JHS, Assorko Essaman D/A JHS, and OBK D/A JHS,

The rest are Shama Catholic JHS, Inchaban D/A ‘A’ JHS, Dwomo Methodist JHS, Nkwantakesedo Methodist JHS, Abuesi D/A JHS and Aboadze Catholic JHS.

Assorko Essaman D/A JHS emerged first after several rounds of competition in the areas of General Knowledge on the activities of WAPCo, Spelling, Mathematics, Integrated Science and history.

The second and third positions were won by Supomu Dunkwa Methodist JHS and Abuesi D/A JHS respectively.

Onua Francis Ideal JHS also managed to grab the fourth position.

All the participating schools received prizes ranging from science set, text books and dictionaries.

Aside receiving a science set for themselves and their schools, the first three winners received media pads for information searching.

Madam Afua Amoakoah Quansah, the Shama District Director of Education, who addressed the students after the competition, described the quiz as “ an academic exercise that ensures that students become rich in knowledge and skills”.

Such competitions, promote teamwork, cooperation, coordination and improves academic excellence, she said.

“Congratulations to all schools, thank you WAPCo for sponsoring this programme", she added.

The Head of Administration at the Shama District Assembly, Mr. Michael Agyei, was also grateful to WAPCo for the initiative.

He, however, appealed to the company to continue to invest in education and healthcare to improve the lives of the people in the district.

For his part, the External Relations Manager of WAPCo, Mr. Mark Mensah, commended the schools for their active participation in the competition.