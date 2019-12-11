Court Cages Six Suspects Over Mankessim Shooting Incident

Six suspects, who were arrested in connection with the shooting incident at Mankessim in the Central Region during the enstoolment of a queen mother, have been caged by the Cape Coast District Court 2.

The incident resulted in the death of two people.

The court presided over by Madam Gloria Mensah Bonsu remanded the six into police custody to reappear on January 19, 2020.

The incident occurred when a faction of a protracted chieftaincy dispute at Mankessim enstooled a new queen mother in the person of Nana Araba Otuah II to replace Nana Ama Amisssah who is the substantive queen-mother of Mankessim after a High Court in Cape Coast on November 11, 2019, ruled to nullify the latter's name and that of the Omanhene of Mankessim Traditional council from the register of National House of Chiefs.

While the newly enstooled queen-mother was being transported in a palanquin and paraded in a procession along the Mankessim Anafo road, some gunmen in a storey building near the Anafo junction opened fire at those taking part in the procession.

Five other persons including a police officer, Inspector William Nyarko, were among those injured.

---citinewsroom