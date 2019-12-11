Mahama Opposes EC's Decision To Form Advisory Committee

The flagbearer for National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Dramani Mahama disagrees with Electoral Commission's newly formed Advisory Committee.

“The same voice of moral society that we count on when things are going bad are the same people they put on the Eminent Persons Advisory Council,” he noted during his engagement.

He continued, “How could you be part of the Electoral Commission advising it and at the same time when issues arise that are emotive from the decision of the Electoral Commission [you] come back and [still] be the ones to resolve the issues? I think that it is better our Christan Council and eminent people sit aside and then when we have a problem, then we come to them.”

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa stated,“Our reasoning, therefore, was that having a body of persons that can be trusted by the society to rise above partisan political sentiments to bridge communication between the Commission and the society would help to preserve peace and stability each time we have national elections.”

Background

The 21-man committee chaired by former CHRAJ boss, Justice Emile Short and assisted by Mrs. Gifty Affenyi Dadzie, a former President of the Ghana Journalists Association, include Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the National Peace Council; Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam; Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, Ameer of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community; Rt. Rev Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana; Nana Ato Dadzie, a former Chief of Staff and Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, President of the National Charismatic Christian Churches.

The others are: Rev Dr Cyril G.K. Fayorse, General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana; Mr Tony Forson, President of the Ghana Bar Association; Rev. Dr. Paul Frimpong-Manso, Head of the Pentecostal Council; Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, a former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana; Dr. Rose Mensah-Kutin, a Gender Advocate and Mr Roland Affail Monney, President of the GJA.