Over 32 Countries Attend First Ever Global SDGs Youth Summit In Accra

Ghana played host to over 32 Countries for the first ever Global SDGs Youth Summit organized by the Reset Global People in partnership with the SDGs Office at the Office of the President of Ghana, UNDP Ghana, UNICEF Ghana, UNFPA Ghana, The Government of Canada, UK and a host of other 3rd Party Strategic Partners.

The Event under the theme #ActNOW – Working with and for the youth saw speakers and participants from over 30 Countries including Ghana, Tanzania, Canada, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Belgium, Liberia, South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Senegal, India, Rwanda, USA and Switzerland.

The Keynote Speech by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was delivered on his behalf by the Minister of Planning, Hon. George Yaw Gyan Baffour. H.E Chief Dr. Jewel Taylor, Vice President of Liberia delivered her Opening Remarks on the Opening Day alongside the Ambassador of Canada to Ghana, Ambassador of Denmark to Ghana, Bulgaria’s Honorary Consul and a host of other high level diplomatic leaders, global leaders, activists and young innovators from across the Globe.

The event hosted over 1700 participants in all 3 Days with inclusion of People with Disabilities, a launch of the SDGS in Braille language for the blind and a presentation of the Car Prize to the winner of the SDGS National Raffle by the SDGS Office at the Office of the President of Ghana.

The 3-Day Event was climaxed with a Women-focused conversation on Day 3 on Gender based violence against women and Generation Equality.

At the Global SDGs Youth Summit, the sole focus is to activate young people to contribute towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also referred to as the Global Goals and Agenda 2030. An advocacy for the Goals, in ways most accessible and relatable to young people across different contexts is the focus for the Summit and the organization behind it, the Reset Global People.