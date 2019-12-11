Akufo-Addo Faces Mahama, Others On Cathedral

The Accra Catholic Archdiocese will on December 11 host a number of secular and religious leaders to discuss issues of common concern to the nation.

Dubbed “Conversations in the Cathedral”, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other political bigwigs will join the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante and the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Rev. Dr Mensah Otabil to share their perspectives on national issues.

Also expected to participate in the conversations are former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings, J. A. Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama as well as the Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yao Domelevo.

“It is first and foremost a “conversation” where individuals are permitted to share their views on the issue or issues under discussion. It is also in the “Cathedral” because the event is situated within the cathedral of the Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie,” Rev. Fr John Patrick Tindana, Director of Missions Office of the Accra Archdiocese told the Daily Graphic.

Dialogue

An initiative of Most Rev. Kwofie, he said, ‘Conversations in the Cathedral’ would bring people of diverse backgrounds, expertise and creed together to dialogue as people of the same humanity who have the interest of the common good at stake.

“This will, in turn, create a bridge of trust among all participants and their various followers. That will eventually inure to the benefit of the nation as a whole and help promote peace and stability. At the end of the day, we shall come to understand that we are not enemies but people of a common destiny,” Rev. Fr Tindana explained.

