Volta House Of Chiefs Slams Western Togoland Movement

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has dissociated itself from the Western Togoland separatist Movement.

According to the House of Chiefs, its members recognise and owe their loyalty only to the sovereign state of Ghana.

Last month, some persons in Ho declared the Volta Region, Oti Region and parts of northern Ghana as a sovereign state with the name 'Western Togoland'.

So far, 41 members of the group, have been arrested in separate operations with the leader of the group, Kormi Kudzordzi, popularly known as Papavi, still on the run.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and paramount chief of Liape, Nana Sojlo Alloh IV, indicated that persons associated with the movement should be made to face the law.

He explained that on numerous occasions, the Volta Regional House of Chiefs have made it clear to the separatist group that they are not in support of their decision to secede.

“On both occasions, we made it very clear that we are not in support of what they are doing. So we are having our last meeting of the house and we decided to release a press statement…We are not in support of what this group is doing,” he said.

National Security must take over Western Togoland case – MP

The Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Benjamin Kpodo, has said the controversy around the Western Togoland movement demands National Security attention.

Speaking to Citi News, he cautioned that the issue must not be treated as a localised problem.

“From my end and quite a number of my colleagues, we think it is a national issue so the national apparatus for dealing with such security problems should take over. It should not be regionalised.”

“Should we call MPs of those respective regions to go and deal with the issue? No. This is a national issue so I think reference should not be made to the Volta Region… It even goes beyond only National Security. The political authorities in Ghana should take it up and handle the issue.”

Background

On November 16, the group declared the Volta Region through to parts of the Upper East region as the independent 'Western Togoland State'.

The group first made calls for the secession in May 2019.

Over 80 members of the separatist group were subsequently arrested for assembling for a protest over the arrest of seven leaders of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

It was also alleged that group leaders were training some youth to form the core of police and military activities in the supposed new country after the declaration of independence.

They were subsequently released.

