Amadia Foundation Donates To Tema General Hospital

Amadia Foundation, a non-governmental organisation has donated a Rambo 2,000 size poly tank to the Tema General Hospital. This is to help address the acute water shortages at the facility and also to enhance the quality of care services.

The hospital has for years been experiencing acute water shortages due to old narrow pipelines, illegal connections and high demand putting pressure on its dedicated lines.

The management of the hospital led by Dr. Richard Anthony expressed appreciation for the kind gesture. The chairman of the scorecard committee of the hospital, Robert Amiteye also thanked Nana Ama Duodu, the founder of the Amadia Foundation and its members for finding the need to help address one of the critical challenges at the facility.

Nana Ama Duodu in her response said that water is life and was touched when she heard of the water situation. My immediate action was to assist by making provision for the water storage tank, she added.

Mr. Joseph Korto, the immediate past Presiding Member at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly attended the session. He has also been assisting the hospital with water tanker services. He was happy and thankful to Amadia Foundation for their benevolence.