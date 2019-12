One Nabbed Over Attack On Sub-chiefs

A suspect, Shani Ibrahim has been picked up in connection with the assault on two subjects of the Nanton chief, Mohammed Bawa at Sandu.

The suspect has been detained at the Northern Regional Police Command to assist in further investigations.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Mohammed Yusif Tanko, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online, said on 9th December, 2019 around mid-day, police received a complaint from the office Mohammed Bawa to the effect that two of its subjects Amadu Suleimana and Alhassan Andani, who were sent to Batangyili had been intercepted at Sandu and were severely assaulted and taken to Nanton.

According to him, men were dispatched to Nanton to rescue the victims and on their way another report came from the Savelugu District Police Headquarters that the victims had been taken there with injuries.

He indicated that the police rescue team was redirected to escort the victims to the Regional CID in Tamale where a medical form was issued to them to go for treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

DSP Tanko however disclosed that one of the victims has been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is conducting further investigations into the matter.

There is tension in the Nanton District over the enskinment of Muhammadu Baba Bawa as the new Nanton Naa by the overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II.

Youth in the area in April this year went on rampage, destroying properties and disturbing public peace.

They blocked roads and set tyres on fire to register their dissatisfaction with the enskinment of Mohammed Bawa as the new Nanton Naa.

---Daily Guide