Kumasi: 'No Business As Usual' Engages Public On Assembly Elections

In what might be termed as a manifesto reading, aspiring Assemblymen for the Adukrom Electoral Area in the Asokore Mampong municipality took to floor to explain why they are the right choice for the position.

At a community forum by the European-union sponsored No Business as Usual Project on the forth coming District Assembly and Unit Committee elections, the aspirants explained their understanding of the position, why they are the right choice; developmental projects they would work on.

This is the 16th engagement in collaboration with the Electoral Commission and the National Commission for Civic Education aimed at adequately informing the electorates on the District Assembly elections.

"We are committed to ensuring inclusive local participation in Governance. With the public rightly informed, that can be achieved," explained Gariba Baba, the forum coordinator.

What would the Adukrom electorates look out for before voting a candidate?

To Aisha Adam, Development begins from the grassroots. She said: "I am voting for a candidate who can use what we have to foster developmental projects for the benefits of our community."

"I will be voting for a development-oriented candidate," said Yussif Ishaq, 25.

"Leadership at the District Assembly level requires a great heart of patience as you'll be dealing directly with the grassroots. I am voting for a candidate that demonstrates a great understanding of his duties" explained, Amina Abubakar.

The District Assembly and Unit Committee elections will take place on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Eligible voters are to vote in their respective polling stations from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.