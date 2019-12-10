GUBA Signs MoU With Hong Kong General Chamber Of Commerce

The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce paid a mission visit to Ghana from Tuesday the 3rd of December to Friday the 6th of December 2019, as part of their Belt & Road Mission to Ghana and Morocco.

The visit which was facilitated by GUBA Enterprise and ODANA Consultancy, was part of the Hong Kong Chamber’s interest in Trade, Investment, Real Estate and Tourism opportunities in Ghana.

The visit begun with a courtesy call to the UK-Ghana General Chamber of Commerce which was an opportunity to discuss the various partnerships opportunities in the business and real estate industry in Ghana.

Further meetings and interactions with: Africa Legal Associates (AGL), Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Tourism Authority and Standard Chartered Bank cemented the aim to build a sustainable working relationship between Hong Kong and Ghana.

A business networking event at the Access Bank Head Office, also created a great platform for networking and business matching.

In addition to the business meetings, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce were honoured with an audience from the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Mahamudu Bawumia and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon Alan Kyerematen who pressed on the importance of a Hong Kong-Ghana business relationship. The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Shi Ting Wang also shared the business prospects available for both nations.

A key aspect of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce’s visit was to establish a working relationship, and develop a productive framework with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Through a meeting and business matching, both chambers shared their mission, aims, challenges and projections for the coming years. A range of businesses registered under the Ghana Chamber of Commerce were also given a platform for networking.

The Vice President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry commented on the significance of the meeting, adding that “history has been made” with it being the first time a delegation from Hong Kong had paid a visit to Ghana.

The meeting of both chambers successfully concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize cooperation between both chambers, drive business to both regions and mutually enhance investment opportunities in both regions.

Head of delegation and Chairman of the Asia & African Committee Mr Behzad Mirzaei said the mission marked a milestone in the work of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce.

“It was the first mission from our chamber to Sub-Saharan Africa and it has been a great success. We have made a tangible start to building a serious relationship with our Ghanaian friends and partners.” Echoing Mr Mirzaei, Deputy Mission leader Andrew Wells, Convener of the chambers Belt & Roads Group, said, there was an actual affinity between Ghanaian and Hong Kong Business cultures giving shared common law, language and commonwealth values.

Mr Mirzaei and Mr Wells, both expressed their appreciation for the hospitality of their Ghanaian hosts and of GUBA in particular.

Another highlight of the mission was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GUBA Enterprise and the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce. The MoU was to reach a mutual consensus to encourage business, cultural exchange and opportunities between both institutions.

Speaking on the significance, The CEO of GUBA Enterprise, Mrs Dentaa Amoateng MBE said: “This is a historical moment for both institutions and marks the start of a great partnership and working relationship. We are extremely delighted at the outcome of this mission, and we hope to see more businesses and investments emerging from this.”

The visit concluded with an audience with the Mayor of Tema, Hon. Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La who shared with the delegation, a presentation on the projected structural developments of sites in Tema.

Subsequent site visits to Imperial Homes Limited, trusted providers of exclusive homes in Ghana, the CEO of Kwarleyz and Petronia City, and Justmoh Construction Limited were also successfully facilitated.

The Belt & Road initiative is a global development strategy involving infrastructure development and investments in 152 countries and international organizations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. This mission is the beginning of many business and tourism visits to be facilitated by the GUBA Enterprise and ODANA Consultancy.