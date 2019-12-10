V/R: Brand yourselves with employable etiquettes; NABCO beneficiaries urged

Beneficiaries of government's flagship program the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), have been urged to uphold values that would enable them catch the attention of employers.

Speaking to participants at the NABCO Skills Training Academy workshop in Ho on Wednesday, Mad. Afua Obeng of Perfect Manners Consultancy said "employers look out for certain professional etiquettes that you need to cultivate be able to catch their attention and these include communication, your appearance and the way you carry yourself about".

She noted that such etiquettes are the best forms of branding for professionals, thus anyone who lacks the proper professional etiquettes may find it difficult to co-exist in a working environment.

The NSTA workshop is intended to equip the beneficiaries with employable and enterpreneural skills that would empower them ahead of their exit in 2021.

The training was facilitated by Emmanuel Leslie Addae of Africa Internship Academy, an International Etiquette Consultant, and Afua Obeng of Perfect Manners Consultancy.

The CEO of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars who addressed the media on the sidelines of the workshop, noted that, the scheme [NABCO] is structured as a 'work and learn scheme' -indicating that the workshop is a regional road show that would run through all 16 regions of the country to give the graduate trainees the full component of the scheme.

Dr. Anyars added that the scheme is making a significant impact in the various sectors of the economy, citing the contributions of the trainees to revenue mobilisation at GRA, the contributions in educational sector and the health sector.

The scheme has seven modules namely; Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.

