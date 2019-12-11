British Airways Planes Are Safe – GCAA

Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Ign. Simon Allotey, has stated that planes being used by British Airways between Ghana and the UK are safe.

He was speaking at the 75th International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Day Celebration in Accra under the theme: “75 Years Of Connecting The World.”

According to him, the planes have passed safety test in the UK.

He noted that issue is about comfort and convenience that customers experience onboard British Airways not the fact that its planes are not safe to travel in.

This is contrary to concerns by Ghanaians about the safety and state of British Airways planes.

Ign. Allotey therefore expressed the hope that British Airways would work to improve comfort and convenience for passengers.

Meanwhile, he appealed to air travellers to bare with the various airlines this festive season over delays that may be occasioned by poor weather conditions due to the harmattan season.

BY Melvin Tarlue & Mary Asieduwaa