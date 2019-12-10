Access Bank’s Fistula Campaign Wins Health Project Of The Year

Access Bank’s life-changing and innovative social responsibility campaign, “Fist against Fistula”, has been adjudged, “Project of the Year (Health)” at the 2019 Sustainability and Social Investment Award (SSI) ceremony held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The campaign further won the Bank “Best Company in Specialty Healthcare Support Project” and is in recognition of the Bank’s support towards eradicating fistula in Ghana by 2030. The Bank competed against several other companies, namely Goldfields, Ecobank, Goil, Barclays Bank and the MTN Ghana Foundation, to emerge a winner.

Commenting on the awards, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Olumide Olatunji noted that Access Bank was passionate about improving the lives and wellbeing of the communities within which it operates.

“Our strategic goal is to become a flag bearer of sustainable business and one of the ways in which we can do this is by committing resources to build an empowered and healthy citizenry that can participate meaningfully in economic development”.

Receiving the awards on behalf of the Bank, the Head of Corporate Communications, Nana Adu Kyeremateng indicated that, the “Fist against Fistula” campaign is part of the Bank’s commitment to supporting Ghana in meeting the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and in response to the high incidence of Fistula cases in Ghana.

He added that, “Winning this award goes to show the Bank’s commitment to the health sector is impacting the communities in which it operates. This has gone unnoticed by industry watchers and the award justified the strides made so far.”

On November 30, 2019, the Bank further demonstrated its commitment to eradicating fistula when it held a day’s Walkathon across the country in furtherance of its commitment to funding the fight against Fistula in the country.

The 10-kilometer walk, signifying the Bank’s 10-year Anniversary celebration in Ghana, was aimed at raising awareness and securing charitable funds for the National Task Team for the Elimination of Obstetric Fistula, which has been mandated to oversee and coordinate fistula interventions in the country.

Partners for this campaign include the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection, National Task Team for the Elimination of Obstetric Fistula, The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Kaysen's Gaisie Limited, Kasapreko, and the Mercy Women’s Catholic Hospital among others.

Since 2010, Access Bank has received several local and international awards in recognition of its role championing sustainability and promoting corporate social responsibility. The Bank’s enviable CSR Awards include 2018 Best Company in Employee Volunteering Initiative (SSI Awards), Winner of the 2019 Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Awards - Outstanding Business Sustainability Achievement, Special Recognition Award in Sustainability Banking in Africa and the Brandcom Award for Best Brand in Sustainability among others. Very recently, the Bank received the “Health Project of the Year” award for its life-changing “Fist Against Fistula” initiative.

The Sustainability & Social Investment Awards identify and publicly recognize the impact made by organisations and individuals through exemplary success in voluntarily improving the quality of life of people and communities. This year’s edition celebrates business excellence and innovation in corporate social responsibility and is themed “Celebrating Impactful Brands & their Sustainable Legacies”.