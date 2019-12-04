Kpone Landfill Site Faces Closure Over Health Hazards

The government is considering closing down the Kpone landfill site due to health hazards, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, has said.

According to him, residents of Kpone and its surrounding communities in rural Greater Accra Region are beginning to be affected. He said discussions were ongoing with the Ministry of Sanitation for the necessary action to be taken.

The Kpone landfills are the main dumping sites for most metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.

However, residents have raised concerns about health hazards associated with the landfill location as the traditional council, youth groups and industries around the area have also voiced their concerns.

The affected residents claim there is an increase in respiratory-related diseases and the burning of plastic waste is causing serious environmental pollution. Strangely, some farmers use the poisonous water that emanates from the site for irrigation purpose.

Speaking on the sideline of the sod cutting for the construction of a theatre for the Kpone Health Centre as part of the area's share of the $1 million per constituency policy, the regional minister said the ministry was working on an alternative to enable them to clear the problematic landfill sites.

“I am not oblivious of the situation because I come from here (Kpone) and will do what is best for the community,” he said.

