Ghana Armed Forces Begins 2019/20 Enlistment

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has started the 2019/ 2020 enlistment process for Regular Career and Short Service Commission Officers.

The scratch cards for the online application are on sale across the country at designated Ghana Post offices which sells for ¢50.

The portal for the online application has been activated hence interested persons can log on to www.gafrecruitment.com to apply. The closing date for the online submission is December 17, 2019.

GAF wishes to remind the general public that GAF does not employ middlemen or charge fees for enlistment.

“The public is, therefore, strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join the GAF,” a statement from the Forces said.

Ghana Armed Forces further stated that “individuals who present themselves as middlemen, intermediaries or agents demanding payment in order to assist any candidate(s) should be reported to the nearest Military Installation or Police station.”

Interested persons are to refer to the dailies and the GAF website for more information regarding the enlistment process.

---Myjoyonline.com