MTN Ordered To Compensate Customers Over ‘Poor Service’

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has ordered MTN Ghana to address every challenges it is facing which has resulted to the unsatisfactory services to customs in recent time.

According to NCA, the telco giant should ensure the immediate resolution of the challenges with its billing system and affected transactions.

NCA made the call in a letter to MTN Ghana signed by its Director General, Joe Anokye.

The letter dated 3rd December, 2019, observed that from 1st December, MTN customers have been facing challenges with billing inaccuracies regarding the purchase of their telecommunications services.

“Furthermore, the Authority also noted that MTN’s Customer Care Lines were largely inaccessible for a period of time between 1st and 2nd December, 2019,” the letter revealed.

As a result, NCA has directed the company to refund all loses to affected customers.

It also asked MTN to compensate affected customers and inform them of the compensation package.

Again, NCA has ordered MTN to ensure that over 95 percent of all calls to its call centers are successful as required by its license.

