The Atomic Energy Commission Lands Belong To Us – Nii Odai Ntow Family Insists

The Nii Odai Ntow Family is telling the public that they are the legitimate owners of the Atomic Energy Commission Lands acquired compulsorily by government for the Commission.

This was made known during a press conference organized by the Nii Odai Family at the Nii Odai Ntow Customary Land Secretariat at Kwabenya, Accra on December 3, 2019.

The Family indicated that the said lands which were compulsorily acquired by the government of Ghana under an Executive Instrument 75 in 1973 for the Atomic Energy Commission did not belong to the Onamrokor Adain Family but rather they are the legitimate owners to which that can be confirmed by the Commission set up by government.

They noted that the Nii Odai Ntow Family took the Onamrokor Adain Family to court after they noticed the latter had encroached on the said lands 2 years ago.

The concluded by saying that the Nii Odai Ntow Family has put an injunction on the Onamrokor Adain Family, Unique Development Co. Ltd and others not to enter the Atomic Energy Commission Lands and also to inform unsuspecting public that there is a case in court against the Onamrokor Adain Family by the Elders of the Nii Odai Ntow Family .

Read full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT ( REJOINDER ATOMIC LANDS FOR SALE AGAIN?)

Good afternoon to the members of the Media Fraternity. Good afternoon to the Elders here seated and the Council Members of NII ODAI NTOW CUSTOMARY LAND SECRETARIAT.

You are all very much welcome to this Important Press Conference, which is in fact a response to a Press Release by the Onamrokor Adain Family, captioned “ATOMIC LANDS FOR SALE AGAIN?” in the Daily Graphic dated 28th October, 2019.

The Atomic Lands which were Compulsory Acquired by the Government of Ghana under Executive Instrument 75 in 1973 for the Atomic Energy Commission did not belong to the Onamrokor Adain Family. The Government of Ghana Compulsory Acquired the lands for the Atomic Energy Commission from the NII ODAI NTOWN FAMILY as Confirmed by the Committee set up by Government.

Below are the Families who put up Claims against the Government for compensation in lieu of Compulsory Acquired Atomic Energy Lands.

1. Nii Odai Ntow Family

2. Ga Gbese Korle stools

3. Nii Owoo Family

4. Nathaniel A Quarcoo and R.A Quarcoo ( all from Onamrokor Adain family).

After Thorough Work and Vigorous Investigation by the Committee, the Nii Odai Ntow Family was declared the allodial owners of the Land Acquired Compulsory by Government for Atomic Energy Commission. In June 1975, the Nii Odai Ntow Family was paid some compensation (not all) in respect of the Compulsory Acquired Lands by Government for Atomic Energy Commission. Therefore any assertion by the Onamrokor Adain Family or any other family is false and should be treated with the Contempt that it Deserves.

It is a fact that, in 2008 the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Headed by Hon. Esther Dapaah announced that 20% of the compulsory acquired Atomic Lands would be released to the original owners of the land in lieu of compensation. But It is untrue to say (401) four hundred and one acres of land has been released to the Onamrokor Adain family. The Onamrokor Adain family indeed ENCHROACHED on the Land two (2) years ago and Nii Odai Ntow Family took them to court and secured in Injunction against them.

Nii Odai Ntow Family owns the ATOMIC Energy Commission Lands and other lands in Haatso, Agbogba, Papao Ashongman and Kwabenya by judgment of 1904 by His Honour Sir W. Brandford Griffiths, Knight Chief Justice of the Gold Coast Colony in a Suit titled Bosumpim & Another vrs Martei & Another No. SCT2/4/37 and Statutory Declaration of 1975 by Ernest Armah Anteh, the then Chief of Ashongman. Another judgment dated 30th January 1980 in suit No. L 554/78. Peter Mensah Anteh vrs. Simeon Okine and Odenkey Abbey; and last but not the least the judgment dated 25th May, 2019 Between Numo Okai I, Korle Wulumo (Ga, Gbese, Korley stools vrs Moses Tawiah Aryee, Joshua Odai Ama and others in suit No. SOL/79/15. Judgment was in favour of the Nii Odai Ntow.

The Nii Odai Ntow Family has put injunction on the Onamrokor Adains family, unique development Co. Ltd and others; not to enter the Atomic Energy Commission Lands in suit No. LD/0363/2017 DATED 9TH JUNE 2017.

The Onamrokor Adam family is not in possession of the Atomic Energy Commission Land.

The Nii Odai Ntow Family has put an injunction on the Onamrokor Adain family not to enter Atomic Lands and are very much surprised that they have turned around to say they are in negotiation with the Ghana Government to release Atomic Lands to them.

This Press Statement is to inform the unsuspecting public that there is a case in court against the Onamrokor Adain family by the accredited Elders of the Nii Odai Ntow Family.

Finally, the accredited Elders of the Nii Odai Ntow Family plead with the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to treat the Press Release of the Onamrokor Adain family with the contempt that it deserves and see to it that the Atomic Energy Commission Lands are released to the Original Owners,

MOSES TAWIAH ARYEE CHAIRMAN. HEAD OF TETTEH AFRIMIE

JOSHUA ODAI AMA SECRETARY HEAD OF ASHONG JEMAWON

BEN MENSAH ARMAH MEMBER HEAD OF ANTEH KWAKONAN

ERIC AYI MENSAH MEMBER HEAD OF ABBEY WE