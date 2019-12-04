Sanitation Minister Reveals Plans To Build 2 Major Dumping Sites In Accra

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah has disclosed that her sector will soon oversee the construction of two major dumping sites in the Greater Accra Region to aid the disposal of waste produced within the Metropolis.

She made this known during a press conference in Accra earlier today at the Information Ministry to brief media on her recent tours of the Region to the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies.

According to her, as the Ministry continues its efforts to ensure good sanitation, it is set to utilize funding from the $43 million loan secured from the World Bank for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project to construct two major dump sites at Abokobi and Agbogbloshie.

“The Ministry under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project will construct a sanitary landfill site, two transfer stations, and two major dump sites at Abokobi and Agbogbloshie, Old Fadama.

“The Ministry is utilizing an amount of $43 million dollars to finance these activities under the solid waste component of the GARID project and this GARID project is a World Bank loan”, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah told the media on Tuesday.

In addition to those projects, the Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources under the GARID and the Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation and Livelihood Improvement Project (GASSLIP) is set to introduce effective and sustainable community-based solid waste collection systems into low-income communities within the Greater Accra Region.

The Municipalities expected to benefit from the project will be supported with the needed waste management equipment to enhance their capacity for effective delivery.

As part of measures towards addressing the infrastructure challenge in the solid waste management sub-sector within the country, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah and her Ministry plan to pursue intensive negotiations to make sure that at least two big landfill sites, one at Kpone, and one in Oti will be engineered.

Once those projects are completed, the Sanitation Ministry will turn its attention to constructing similar engineered landfill sites at Sekondi Takoradi, Tamale and other big towns to help manage waste properly.

All these are part of projects the sector will be implemented to help in the realization of President Nana Addo's goal of making Accra the cleanest city in West Africa and ensuring that it is extended to every part of the country.