Bosch, iCreate Festival Hold National Finals In Lagos

The national finals of iCreate Festival 2019 in partnership with Bosch Nigeria will hold on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5, December 2019 in Lagos. The event aims to boost awareness for various vocational training essential for building talents in Africa.

According to Bosch, iCreate Festival, Africa’s Olympic of skills, is in line with the organisation’s policy of helping youths to develop skills to enhance lives address, as well as address unemployment. “Skills enhance lives, which is the fundamental reason for Bosch Nigeria for collaborating with iCreate Festival”.

The festival brings awareness to various skill sets such as hairdressing, plumbing to name a few, Bosch Nigeria focuses on the construction segment of the iCreate Festival initiative, where Bosch Power Tools is the preferred power tools used by the competitors in the participating segments. Additionally, Bosch is supporting with technical expertise and training focusing on safety.

The skill competition element of the event engages young skilled Africans aged between 18 and 28 to hone their skills, and to compete with the very best in their sectors such as carpentry, tiling, plumbing, automobile mechanics, solar or electrical installations, welding and fabrication, garment making industry, make-up art, shoe and leatherworks, art, app development, graphic design, web design, robotics and cooking.

The competition is an innovative strategy to curb the high youth unemployment, promote skill excellence and prepare youths for jobs of the future. By directing attention on vocational skills, iCreate Africa is addressing the societal perspective affecting the acceptance of technical skill trades while upgrading the value of skilled professions. The event will also feature exhibitions, entertainment and panel discussions around TVET and youth empowerment

It would be recalled that Bosch Nigeria participated in the Regional Technical and Vocational Skills Competition in Kaduna (Northern Region) held on 26th and 27th of April 2019, as well as the South-East edition held in Enugu on 19th and 20th of July 2019.

In 2018, Bosch Nigeria and other partners like GIZ, Sterling Bank Plc, Julius Berger Nig. Ltd, Mafita UKAid, the German Embassy Abuja, Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and Trace amongst others played strategic roles as major sponsors of the event, where 45 winners from 14 skill trades received cash prizes, equipment, endorsement deals, internship and job placements, training and mentoring.