Ghanaians Are Suffering Under Akufo-Addo – Otukonor

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor has said Ghanaians are facing “painful economic hardship” under the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

However, he stressed that the youth unemployment rate has soared due to collapsed businesses under Nana Addo.

He urged the government to ensure the creation of sustainable jobs for the thousands of unemployed youth rather than “dismissing thousands from post and putting others in their place”, which it said, “does not create or sustain decent jobs. It simply gives employment to some and unemployment to others,” Peter Boamah Otukonor told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

He said the NPP created a false sense that it could out-perform the NDC in government but after winning the last elections, the policies of the government have resulted in untold hardship, with every sector of the economy taking a hit.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has destroyed the buoyant economy he inherited from the Mahama administration.

Otukonor pointed out that despite the promises by the NPP to give Ghanaians a comfortable life, many people are worse off now than they were before the last elections.

It added that the government had failed to reduce the cost of utilities in spite of its pre-election campaign promises to that effect.

Peter Boamah Otukonor further urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in the 2020 elections “to enable the party to continue with the good works it started.”