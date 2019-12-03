Harlequin Oil & Gas Wins AGI, GSA Prestigious National Quality Award

Accra, 2nd December 2019 - Harlequin Oil and Gas Limited was adjudged the winner of the National Quality Award, Diamond (Non-Food) Category, one of the main awards, at the 8th Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) Ghana Industry & Quality Awards held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) over the weekend.

The company was presented with a plaque by Mr. Humphrey Karkeh, a member of the AGI planning committee amidst pomp and pageantry, in recognition of company’s high-quality world-class fabrication and engineering services for the upstream oil and gas and other sectors of the economy.

The awards ceremony was organized by the AGI in collaboration with Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), to publicly recognize businesses in the manufacturing and service sectors that have adopted quality standards in their operations.

It is also to encourage industries to constantly ensure that quality standards were applied and maintained in their operations to make Ghanaian products and services competitive on the local and international markets.

Harlequin has been operating in Ghana over the past twenty-one (21) years, growing to become the first Ghanaian company that covers a spectrum of services with ISO 9001:2015 accreditation.

It is, among others, oil and gas quality certified with ISO/TS 29001.

The company last year, opened an ultra-modern, state of the art facility in the Western Region to expand its heavy-duty and complex fabrication activities for the oil and gas, mining, ports, and harbors and agriculture sector.

Commenting on this milestone, the Co-Chief Executive Officer (Joint Ventures & Strategic Alliances) of Harlequin Oil and Gas, Kofi Oduro Mensah, was happy that the efforts of the company to maintain quality and world-class standards in its operations, has been recognized and awarded.

He further stated that Harlequin Oil and Gas is proof that fully indigenous Ghanaian businesses can produce at the highest level of standards.

“We dedicate this award to our staff for their dedication, hard work and discipline and also to our stakeholders and clients who continue to challenge us to be innovative and strive to deliver the best which has enabled us to win the award”, he said.

He gave the assurance that Harlequin remains committed to delivering quality services to ensure the business growth and success of its customers.