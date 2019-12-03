NPP Financier Praises Mahama

Oscar Yaw Doe

Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Oscar Yaw Doe has taken to social media to shower praises on former President John Dramani Mahama on his 61st birthday.

In a post sighted by this portal, the maverick business mogul and financier of the ruling party, NPP has apologized to the former president for the nasty names they called him when he was in power.

Below is his post;

Congratulations JM. one of your signature achievement projects "Ghana airport terminal 3" has just won best international airport in West Africa. Happy birthday John Dramani Mahama and may God grant you strength.

You were portrayed as incompetent, you were portrayed as very corrupt, you were portrayed as very inferior person, you were portrayed as lack of visionary leader, finally, you were portrayed as not fit to be president and that there was someone born and suitable to be president than you???

Even though as human you made some mistakes as we all do, but "JM" God has vindicated you with class of distinction based on your extraordinary achievements in many fronts, especially development of roads, schools, major hospitals including ridge hospital, Legon hospital, clinics, you eliminated many schools under trees, bridges, overpass, interchange, etc across the country.

Notable among your achievements and wisdom, you did not discriminate against any person, any businesses owned by your opponent, any region in terms of development compare to what president Akufo-Addo government did in this year's budget through Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta removed Volta region from road construction allocation in the 2020 budget as if Ghana has become family property.

JM we are very sorry to buy the above false narrative against you. you're a winner. you're a kind-hearted and an extremely compassionate person. this birthday message from hrh the most colourful Oscar Yao Doe & family.

source: westafrica24.com