CST Deduction: Hold Gov't Accountable - Dr Omane Boamah Tells Ghanaians

Former Communication Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration has urged Ghanaians to hold the telcos and government accountable for the 50% Communication Service Tax.

Dr Omane Boamah stated this in a Facebook post on Monday, December 2, 2019.

READ-

Wait a minute!

Is your telecom data running out with the speed of light?

Do not forget Government increased the Communication Service Tax (CST) by a whopping 50% few months ago. This increase is new and additional to your expenditure. That is, largely, the answer.

Government wanted to hide the direct impact of the tax, so, they bullied the Telcos into accepting indirect deduction of the tax.

However, the overall effect of the cost on the already overburdened consumer is the same (Direct or indirect tax deductions).

It is appropriate to direct your anger at the Telcos for accepting to obfuscate the implementation of the 50% increase in CST.

It is also acceptable to protest the inherent challenges with their pricing regime.

But do not forget the raison d'être. That is, the Government of Nana Akufo-Addo who has inflicted this economic pain on you by increasing CST by a whopping 50%.

This 50% CST increase coincided with fuel price increases, in addition to increases in water and electricity tariffs.

As consumers, let's hold Telcos accountable.

Furthermore, let's hold our elected Government accountable FOR VISITING THIS ECONOMIC PAIN ON GHANAIANS because we are citizens not spectators.