Kumasi: Nyankonton Wins Maiden Hult Prize CSUC Contest

Team Nyankonton has emerged as winners in the first-ever Hult Prize on-campus contest at the Christian Service University College (CSUC) in Kumasi, Ghana.

The contest which was keenly partaken by four final teams selected from 16 teams in the preliminary stage ignited entrepreneurial spirits in many other students who pledged to join the next challenge.

Judges on the day expressed delight at the performance of some of the teams however cautioning them to read wide, stay focused and pitch correctly at the next opportunity.

Team Nyankonton who emerged tops on the day showed a great understanding of the idea to mitigate Climate Change and generate employment.

Speaking to Modern Ghana Online.com after the contest, team leaders of the top two teams expressed gratitude to Hult Prize for the opportunity to be part of the global contest.

John Kwame, the team leader of CONCERN, the first runner up, said he was happy to be part though his team could not win the coveted position.

“It’s unfortunate this is our final year on campus, I would love to join next year, and with the experience gotten, am sure the first position would be ours”. He said.

He, however, added that ‘this is not the end of our idea, we shall amend a few parts where we got things wrong, add a few more details and hopefully, we will get an investor’.

Isaac Bonsu, the team leader of NYANKONTON could not hide his joy at emerging tops.

“Hard work really pays, we spent so much time and effort putting this together and it turned out well, thank God”. He stated.

Isaac said his team is already working on some partnerships in Ghana and other parts of the world hoping things will turn out well.

He said their dreams in the Hult Prize competition was not limited to the confines of the university, ‘so winning this means vision in progress for us’.

Mr. Osei-Nyamekye Boateng, the campus Director of Hult Prize CSUC congratulates team Nyankonton urging them to make more history by winning the finals.

“You are the first team to win in this first Hult Prize contest at CSUC and I want to encourage you to make bigger history by winning the finals at this first attempt. It is possible and you can make it, you have our support”. He said.

Other members of the Nyankonton team are Oteng-Amponsah Joseph, Abena Konadu Frimpong and James Appiakorang.