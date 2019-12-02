Prosecutors Run To AG's For Advice In Alleged Cops Killer's Case

Eric Kojo Duah is alleged to have shot and killed the policemen

Police Prosecutors handling the case involving a man allegedly killed two policemen say they are seeking the Attorney General’s advice on the way forward.

Eric Kojo Duah is alleged to have shot and killed the policemen – Mohammed Awal and Michael Dzamesi – when they accosted him for refusing to heed to a signal to stop.

The deceased policemen were personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) detachment at Kasoa, and their deaths sparked public outrage.

State Prosecutors handling the case have on three occasions dropped the charges against persons said to have aided Mr Duah to commit the crime.

He is currently the only person standing trial.

ASP Sylvester Asare on Monday informed the court that a request for advice has been formally sent to the Attorney General’s office with a copy of the docket.

He urged the court to extend the warrant granted the police to continue holding the accused person in their custody.

This was not opposed by Defence Lawyer Kwame Owusu, who is handling the case in the absence of Augustines Obour, the substantive lawyer for the accused.

Hearing continues on December 16.

