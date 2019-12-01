December 17 Referendum Kaput — Akufo-Addo Directs Minister To Abort Process

President Akufo-Addo has brought finality to the 'dog' fight between the ruling NPP and opposition NDC over the politicisation of the local level elections.

The President who could no more stand the heat in the kitchen has directed the Local Government Minister to abort the process for the December 17 referendum.

He said this in his nation address Sunday December 1.

The December 17 referendum, was meant to amend some constitutional articles to allow political parties sponsor candidates for MMDCEs election.

This, for the past months has been treated with a pinch of salt by many Ghanaians including several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) advocating for a 'No' vote in the December 17 referendum.

One which came as surprise, was the Regional Reorganisation and Development Minister of this ruling government Hon. Dan Kwaku Botwe, who threw in the towel few weeks ago.

The Minister's point was that the barrage of attacks on President Akufo-Addo’s person has reached a crescendo — for that reason, the December 17 referendum should be suspended.

