01.12.2019 Politics

[Watch Live] Akufo-Addo Decides On December 17 Referendum

By News Desk
President Nana Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the December 17 referendum.

The referendum seeks to, among other things, amend Article 55, Clause 3 of the 1992 Constitution to enable political parties to participate in district-level elections.

Watch the address below:

