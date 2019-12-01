[Watch Live] Akufo-Addo Decides On December 17 Referendum By News Desk 1 HOUR AGO POLITICS President Nana Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the December 17 referendum. The referendum seeks to, among other things, amend Article 55, Clause 3 of the 1992 Constitution to enable political parties to participate in district-level elections. Watch the address below: —Myjoyonline
President Nana Akufo-Addo is addressing the nation on the December 17 referendum.
The referendum seeks to, among other things, amend Article 55, Clause 3 of the 1992 Constitution to enable political parties to participate in district-level elections.
Watch the address below:
—Myjoyonline